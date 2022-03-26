Chhattisgarh Govt Nod to 2nd Phase of Parsa Coal Block After Gehlot Meets Baghel Over Rajasthan Power Blues

The Bhupesh Baghel-led government in Chhattisgarh cleared the Parsa coal block on Saturday, a day after his counterpart Ashok Gehlot landed and urged him to clear necessary permissions for coal blocks owned by the Rajasthan government.

The Congress-led government in Chhattisgarh, which was hard pressed about clearing coal blocks for close to two years, gave its nod to the East Parsa-Kente Basan coal block paving the way for mining activities.

For the second phase of this project, the forest department assigned an approval for land diversion and mining activities for 1,136 hectares. Taking to Twitter, Gehlot announced this decision of the Chhattisgarh government saying the forest department had assigned approval for land diversion for the second phase of the East Parsa-Kente Basan coal block.

“I had called on the Chhattisgarh chief minister on Friday and had urged necessary approvals for the coal blocks allocated to Rajasthan State Power Generation Corporation,” said Gehlot in another tweet.

The department of forest and climate change has written a letter to principal chief conservator of forest for undertaking further process on the coal block on Saturday.

The Centre allocated 15 MTPA East Parsa-Kente Basan coal block and 5 MTPA block in Parsa in 2015 to the Rajasthan government. The supplies from the first coal block had been exhausted and the Rajasthan government, facing shortage of coal supplies for power plants, was pushing for approval for the second phase of the project.

Gehlot, in his visit to Raipur on Friday, feared that his home state would plunge into darkness if coal supplies were not restored immediately. He urged for necessary support from the Baghel-led government.

