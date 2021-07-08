Chhattisgarh: Govt Officer, Terminated Last Month, Transferred In Raipur

In an apparent goof up by the officials in Chhattisgarh’s Raipur, a contractual government employee whose services were terminated last month has been transferred on Wednesday. The district medical and health department first relieved Bhaskar Devangan, a block development officer, on June 15. However, in an order issued by the department on July 7, Devangan has been transferred from the community health centre in Kharsia’s Chapel to Vijayanagar Dharamjaigarh.

The district medical and health department issued the transfer order in letter number 360 dated July 7. The transfer order listed two persons. Bhaskar’s name appeared first on the list followed by one Suraj Patel.

Bhaskar said he is surprised at this unusual development and is now confused whether he should join his assignment in Vijayanagar Dharamjaigarh. Unable to digest the news, Bhaskar asked if he was relieved from his duties last month, how he can be transferred. He said the department should nullify their previous order if they want his services again. Bhaskar also confirmed that he has not received any information about his services being restored.

The district medical and health department had terminated Bhaskar’s services through letter number 1140-2652 of Mission Director, National Health Mission, Raipur.

Meanwhile, in other news from Chhattisgarh, the Covid-19 situation in the state is gradually improving. The state recorded 330 fresh infections on Wednesday while two people succumbed to the virus in the previous 24 hours. The active cases are just above 5,000.

In wake of the stabilising situation, the state government has gradually opened up several economic sectors including restaurants, markets, malls and private offices. Moreover, liquor shops, bars, multiplexes, water parks and other tourist attractions have also been allowed to welcome visitors with strict adherence to Covid protocols.

https://www.mygov.in/covid-19/

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here