Chhattisgarh Govt Sitting On Nod for Agniveer Rally Planned for November, No NOC Granted Yet

The Indian Army is awaiting nod from the Chhattisgarh government to hold an Agniveer recruitment rally in New Raipur in November, with sources saying the state government has not granted a No Objection Certificate (NOC) so far.

The Army has started recruitment rallies under the Agnipath scheme after getting massive response in terms of number of applications. Sources said that conducting the recruitment rally is a joint civil-military effort and hence a prior NOC is required from the state government for holding a rally since a high number of aspirants are called for it. The budget for the rally is also covered by the state government. The Congress government in Chhattisgarh has been critical of the Agnipath scheme.

Sources said the Army has been trying to get an NOC from the Chhattisgarh government but without any luck so far and the budget for the rally has also not been discussed yet. The matter apparently has been discussed at the highest levels in the Chhattisgarh government, but a decision is still awaited.

For the rally in Chhattisgarh, the Army released a notification on August 5 and started the registration process, too, which concluded on September 3. The rally is tentatively scheduled by the Army between November 13 and 22 in New Raipur.

The Agniveer rallies have seen an unprecedented number of registrations by Indian youth. As on August 1, the defence forces received as many as 34 lakh applications for recruitment under the Agnipath scheme for 31,000 vacancies. The Army received 17.17 lakh applications for 25,000 vacancies, while 7.69 lakh applied for 3,000 vacancies in the Indian Air Force till August 1. The Navy has received a total of 9.55 lakh applications, including 82,200 from women aspirants.

