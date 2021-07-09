Chhattisgarh Wedding Ends in Chaos, Groom's Cousin Gets Stabbed

A cousin brother of a groom was stabbed to death during a wedding ceremony in Chhattisgarh’s Durg district on Wednesday night. The incident occurred in Sirsa Khurd village under the limits of the Jewara Sirsa police station of the district. The incident happened after a dispute when some youth threw Gulal (Colours) on the groom’s brother Hemchand Yadav when he was dancing during the marriage procession. An FIR has been registered regarding the incident and police have detained many accused, who are being interrogated rigorously.

According to police, few youths of the village reached the bride’s house ahead of her farewell for in-laws’ house on Thursday morning. They created a ruckus there and stabbed the groom’s cousin to death with a knife. The deceased identified as Hemchand was a resident of Kopra village of Chhattisgarh’s Gariaband district. He was 24.

After the incident of murder, a tense situation continues to prevail in the village. The villagers are in a state of shock and fear after the incident.

Chief Superintendent of Police (CSP) Durg, Vivek Shukla said that the body of the young man was found soaked in blood in the middle of a road. His clothes were torn.

“We received information of the incident on the phone. The local police reached the incident spot immediately. The body of the deceased has been sent for post-mortem at a hospital. The information of the incident has also been given to the relatives of the deceased. We are questioning the accused in this case to get more details of the incident. We will know the whole truth soon,” he said.

All the accused have been sent to police custody after they were presented in court. Some members of the bride’s family are also among the accused, police said.

