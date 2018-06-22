GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
Chhattisgarh Heading Towards Shutdown With 36 Unions Gearing Up for Statewide Protest, Services to be Hit

News18.com

Updated:June 22, 2018, 10:37 AM IST
Chhattisgarh Heading Towards Shutdown With 36 Unions Gearing Up for Statewide Protest, Services to be Hit
File photo of Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Raman Singh. (Image courtesy: Facebook)
New Delhi: The Chhattisgarh government may have fulfilled contractual teachers’ long pending demand of being absorbed in regular posts, but this has given a new hope to other worker unions, which are gearing up to shut down the state in the next 10 days.

According to a report in Dainik Bhaskar, nearly 36 employee unions with more than 8 lakh officers and workers are set to go on strike ahead of the last Assembly session before Chhattisgarh goes to polls.

Police officers and their families will protest outside Chief Minister Raman Singh’s residence in support of their 13 demands.

Fearing wide-scale loss and untoward incidents during protests, Director General of Police A N Upadhyay swung into action on Thursday and shunted out policemen in Dantewada, Kanker, Bilaspur and other areas. He said that there are already incentives for personnel posted in naxal-afflicted areas and the size of the force has also increased over the years, recruiting many officers.

Another large union which has announced to protest is Chhattisgarh Karamchari-Adhikaari Foundation. All the unions have planned to go on strike before the Monsoon session to firmly press for their demands.

According to information Bhaskar has received, aanganwadi workers, auxiliary nurse midwives, panchayat workers, employees in educational institutes, government kitchen staff and over a dozen large associations will go on strike.

| Edited by: Sumedha Kirti
