Chhattisgarh Health Minister TS Singh Deo Tests Covid-19 Positive, Under Home Isolation

Chhattisgarh Health Minister TS Singh Deo on Sunday announced that he had tested positive for COVID-19, the second time he was getting infected, the earlier instance being in March last year. ”On seeing the symptoms of corona infection, I got my COVID-19 test in Raipur this evening in which I was tested positive for the Coronavirus. Right now I am fine and I am taking treatment by staying in home isolation following the instructions of the doctors,” Singh Deo tweeted.

”I request all those who came in contact with me in the last 14 days to get themselves tested and stay in home isolation. I would also appeal people to strictly follow COVID-19 appropriate behaviour,” he said.

कोरोना संक्रमण के लक्षण देखने पर आज शाम रायपुर में मैंने अपनी कोविड जाँच करवाई, जिसमें मेरी रिपोर्ट पॉजिटिव आई है। अभी मेरी तबियत ठीक है एवं चिकित्सकों के निर्देशानुसार मैं होम आइसोलेशन में रहकर उपचार ले रहा हूँ। (1/2)— T S Singhdeo (@TS_SinghDeo) January 2, 2022

Chhattisgarh has a caseload of 10,08,756, including 13,601 deaths.

