Chhattisgarh High Court Recruitment 2018: 61 Stenographer Posts, Apply Before 12th October 2018
Chhattisgarh High Court Recruitment 2018 to fill 61 Stenographer Posts is closing on 12th October 2018, this week, on the official website of High Court of Chhattisgarh - highcourt.cg.gov.in.
Interested candidates can download the prescribed application format from the Official Advertisement given below and send the duly filled application form along with other requisite documents via Registered Post, Speed Post or Courier to ‘Registrar General, High Court of Chhattisgarh, Bodri, Bilaspur (C.G.) Pin- 495 220’ so as it reaches on or before Friday, 12th October 2018, 5PM.
Chhattisgarh High Court Recruitment 2018 – Vacancy Details:
Stenographer - 60
Stenographer Bilingual - 1
Eligibility Criteria:
Stenographer:
The applicant must be a graduate and must have passed Shorthand and Typewriting examination in English from any recognized University/ Board/ recognized Board of Shorthand and Typewriting examination with a speed of 80 wpm (words per minute) and 30 wpm, respectively.
Stenographer Bilingual:
The applicant must be a graduate and must have passed Shorthand and Typewriting examination in English from any recognized University/ Board/ recognized Board of Shorthand and Typewriting examination with a speed of 80 wpm (words per minute) and 30 wpm, respectively in English and 80 wpm and 25 wpm respectively in Hindi language.
Age-Limit:
The applicant must fall in the age bracket of 21-30years as on 1st January 2018. Age relaxation rules apply as stated in the official advertisement below:
http://highcourt.cg.gov.in/rec/2018/steno2018/advertisement.pdf
Pay Scale:
The selected candidates will be placed in Level 9 of the Pay Matrix and will be placed in the pay bracket – Rs.38,100/- to Rs.1,20,400/- per month.
Selection Process:
Candidates will be selected on the basis of a Written Test and Skill Test.
