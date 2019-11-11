Take the pledge to vote

Chhattisgarh Man Beaten to Death by Naxals in Sukma After Accusing him of Being a Police Informer

The body of Sudam Hunga, a native of Kamapura village, was found on Monday morning on the outskirts of Jagargunda village and a leaflet left on the spot by Naxals claimed he was killed for being a police informer.

PTI

November 11, 2019, 3:06 PM IST
Sukma: A man was beaten to death by Naxals in Chhattisgarh's Sukma district after they accused him of being a police informer, an official said on Monday.

The body of Sudam Hunga, a native of Kamapura village, was found on Monday morning on the outskirts of Jagargunda village and a leaflet left on the spot by Naxals claimed he was killed for being a police informer, the official said.

"He was abducted some days ago and it seems he was beaten to death. We have launched a combing operation to nab the culprits," he added.

