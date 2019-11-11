Chhattisgarh Man Beaten to Death by Naxals in Sukma After Accusing him of Being a Police Informer
The body of Sudam Hunga, a native of Kamapura village, was found on Monday morning on the outskirts of Jagargunda village and a leaflet left on the spot by Naxals claimed he was killed for being a police informer.
Representative Image.
Sukma: A man was beaten to death by Naxals in Chhattisgarh's Sukma district after they accused him of being a police informer, an official said on Monday.
The body of Sudam Hunga, a native of Kamapura village, was found on Monday morning on the outskirts of Jagargunda village and a leaflet left on the spot by Naxals claimed he was killed for being a police informer, the official said.
"He was abducted some days ago and it seems he was beaten to death. We have launched a combing operation to nab the culprits," he added.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Live TV
Recommended For You
- India vs Bangladesh | Rishabh Pant’s Lapses Talked About Because Of His Thankless Job: Sunil Gavaskar
- Anshula Shares Arjun Kapoor's WhatsApp Chat with Janhvi and Boney Kapoor
- WhatsApp Rivals Signal or Telegram Can Also be Hacked And You Should be Worried
- When R Ashwin's Wife Prithi Bowled a Googly During His #AskAsh Twitter Session
- Real Bala Akshay Kumar Passes on the Crown to Ayushmann Khurrana, Calls Him Winner