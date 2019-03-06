English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Chhattisgarh Man Booked for Raping Tribal Girl, Posting Obscene Pics Online
As per the complaint, the accused, Anurag Singh, sexually exploited the 17-year-old girl on the pretext of marrying her, Dhamajaigarh's sub divisional officer of police Arjun Kurre said.
Raigarh: A 24-year-old man was booked for allegedly raping a minor tribal girl and uploading her objectionable pictures on social media in Chhattisgarh's Raigarh district, police said on Wednesday.
