1-min read

Chhattisgarh Man Held for Beating Elderly Mother to Death in Inebriated State

As per preliminary probe, Gadhewal had reached home in an inebriated state and picked a quarrel with his wife, who subsequently left home with their child, an official said.

PTI

Updated:May 6, 2020, 4:05 PM IST
Chhattisgarh Man Held for Beating Elderly Mother to Death in Inebriated State
(Image for representation)

A man allegedly thrashed his 60-year-old mother to death in an inebriated state in Janjgir-Champa district of Chhattisgarh, police said on Wednesday.

The police on Tuesday arrested Amrit Lal Gadhewal (41), following the incident that took place at Putpura village under Kotwali police station in Janjgir-Champa district, 150 km from capital Raipur, an official said.

As per preliminary probe, Gadhewal had reached home in an inebriated state and picked a quarrel with his wife, who subsequently left home with their child, he said.

When the accused's mother Sukhin Bai, who suffered from paralysis, intervened, he brutally beat her up with a stick, the official said.

A case was registered against the accused under section 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code, he added.

