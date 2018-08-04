English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Chhattisgarh Man Held for Sexually Assaulting Toddler Daughter
The incident came to light when the girl revealed to her mother that her father had inserted his finger in her private parts.
Bilaspur: A man was arrested on Saturday for allegedly sexually assaulting his three-and-a-half-year-old daughter in Chhattisgarh’s Bilaspur district, police said.
The alleged incident took place in Chatidih area here two weeks ago.
The 33-year-old accused lived at his in-laws’ house with his wife and daughter, said a police official. The alleged crime came to light when the girl complained of pain and revealed to her mother that her father had inserted his finger in her private parts, the official said.
When the woman confronted her husband, he fought with her and fled to his parent's house in Mungeli district. He was arrested after she filed a case at the Women Police Station on Friday.
The accused was booked under IPC section 376 (rape) and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act. Further probe is on.
