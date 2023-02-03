A 25-year-old man has been arrested on the charge of killing his “mentor” believing that it would earn him the ability to perform black magic in the Dhamtari district of Chhattisgarh, an official said on Friday.

Black magic, which is used for evil purposes, is a punishable offence in the state under the Chhattisgarh Tonahi Pratadna Nivaran Act, 2005 (‘Tonahi’ is another word for witch).

Rounak Singh Chhabra, alias Manya Chawla, was taken into custody on Thursday, a day a partially burnt body was found under the limits of the Magarload police station, said the official.

Chawla was last seen with victim Basant Sahu (50), he said.

Chawla told the police that he was learning black magic from Sahu and was desperate to perform witchcraft by himself.

“Chawla believed that he was required to consume human blood to get the power of black magic. He said he attacked Sahu while the latter practised black magic and drank his blood. He then set the body of his mentor on fire,” said the official.

