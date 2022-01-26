CHANGE LANGUAGE
1-MIN READ

Chhattisgarh Man Kills Boy for Refusing to Have Unnatural Sex, Flees After Hiding Body

After the child's parents filed a missing complaint, a probe zeroed in on Vishwakarma, police said. (Image for representation: News18/File)

Pankaj Vishwakarma took the boy to an isolated spot near Bijabhata Murum mine and killed him with a sharp weapon.

A 20-year-old man allegedly murdered a minor boy for refusing to have unnatural sex with him, police in Bemetara district in Chhattisgarh said on Tuesday.

Pankaj Vishwakarma took the boy to an isolated spot near Bijabhata Murum mine and killed him with a sharp weapon on Monday and then fled after hiding the body, Bemetara police station official Prem Prakash Awadhiya said.

After the child's parents filed a missing complaint, a probe zeroed in on Vishwakarma, he added.

first published:January 26, 2022, 00:07 IST