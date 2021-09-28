Chhattisgarh Man Murders Doctor Friend for Alleged Relationship With His Mother

The Chhattisgarh Police on Monday evening told the media that Madhya Pradesh’s Sahdol-based doctor did not commit suicide but was murdered by his friend. The doctor’s body was found hanging from a hotel room in Chhattisgarh’s state capital Raipur on Friday.

According to Chhattisgarh Police, the postmortem report of the doctor showed that he was strangled to death. “Initially, we believed he died by hanging himself from the fan of the hotel room,” said a police officer stationed at Raipur district police headquarters.

The deceased doctor has been identified as Dr Jitendra Vishwakarma and the accused friend as Ajay Nishad. According to Raipur Police, Dr Jitendra Vishwakarma’s body was recovered from a hotel room of Sandeep Hotel located at the Gurunanak Chowk in Raipur.

“During our probe, we have learnt that a few hours before Dr Jitendra Vishwakarma’s body was recovered from the hospital Ajay and the doctor had a verbal spat. The hotel staff and people who had taken rooms on the floor confirmed to us that they could hear a loud conversation which sounded like a verbal spat,” added the officer.

The Raipur Police have learnt that Ajay had brought the doctor to Raipur on the pretext of renewing his sister’s mark sheet. “Ajay suspected that Dr Jitendra Vishwakarma was having an alleged illicit relationship with his mother. This could be the possible cause of the spat between the two,” added police.

The Raipur Police further stated that Ajay strangulated the doctor to death and then hanged him from the hotel room’s fan and left the room. “He came back after a few hours and told the hotel staff that Dr Jitendra Vishwakarma was not opening the room and please help him to open the room with the duplicate key,” added the officer.

The officer further said that as the room was opened by hotel staff, Ajay pretended to be shocked and took his body down.

Chhattisgarh Police have registered an FIR under various sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) against Ajay for murdering the doctor. Till the time the report was filed Chhattisgarh Police had not arrested the accused.

