Chhattisgarh: Maoists Torch Vehicles Engaged in Mining Work

PTI

Last Updated: October 17, 2022, 12:35 IST

Kanker, India

A police team rushed to the spot in the morning and a search operation was launched to nab the culprits (Representational pic/PTI)

Maoists set four vehicles on fire at an iron ore mine in Chhattisgarh’s Kanker district on Monday, police said. No one was injured in the incident, they said.

A group of Maoists reached near the Chargaon iron ore mine of a private firm in Siksod police station area in the wee hours and torched two trucks and as many sports utility vehicles (SUV) which were parked there, a police official said. Out of the four vehicles, the two trucks and an SUV were engaged in mining-related work, he said.

After torching the vehicles, Maoists fled into a forest, he said. A police team rushed to the spot in the morning and a search operation was launched to nab the culprits, the official said.

Maoists have in the past also burnt vehicles engaged in mining-related work in the area.

