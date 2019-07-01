Chhattisgarh Mob Ties Up, Brutally Thrashes Two Youths for Trying to Steal Pigs
A video of the incident went viral, which showed the mob ignoring the pleas of the men and raining blows on them.
Image for representation.
Bilaspur: Two youths were thrashed by a mob in Chhattisgarh's Bilaspur district for allegedly trying to steal pigs, police said Sunday. The video of the incident, which took place on Thursday, went viral on social media on Sunday.
Abhishek Mongre and Subham were caught by locals when they were allegedly trying to steal domestic pigs from a house in Sarkanda police station area on Thursday morning, said Bilaspur superintendent of police Prashant Agrawal.
In the video of the incident, a group of people is seen thrashing the duo, whose hands were tied with a piece of cloth and a wire, notwithstanding their pleas for forgiveness. Agrawal said when police had arrested Mongre and Shubham on charge of theft, no major injury was found on their bodies during medical examination.
The duo were then provided primary medical treatment and sent to jail. He said they have cases of theft against them and had gone to jail in past. An FIR was lodged on Sunday after Mongre's mother lodged a complaint demanding action against those who beat up her son, Agrawal said, adding that further investigation is underway.
He said the people seen in the video clip hitting the two were being identified.
Also Watch
-
PM Modi, Donald Trump Hold Bilateral Meet, Discuss Trade, Defence, 5G
-
Thursday 27 June , 2019
War Of Words: Highlights of First Week In Parliament
-
Monday 24 June , 2019
IAF Commemorates 20 Years Of Kargil War At Gwalior Air Base
-
Friday 21 June , 2019
Chennai Water Crisis: Millions Hit as City’s Reservoirs And Groundwater Resources Run Dry
-
Thursday 20 June , 2019
What's The Significance Of President Ram Nath Kovind's Address To Joint Session Of Parliament?
Live TV
Recommended For You
- In Pics: Joe Jonas, Sophie Turner Marry Again in Emotional & Romantic French Wedding
- India vs England | Chahal Becomes Most Expensive Indian Bowler in World Cup History
- Weekly Tech Recap: Realme X Spider-Man Edition, LG W-Series, Xiaomi Mi CC9 and more
- ICC World Cup 2019: Tracing The Journey of Team India's Jerseys
- Ayushamnn Khurrana's Article 15 Screening Stopped in Kanpur After Protests by Religious Group
Photogallery
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s