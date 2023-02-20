Chhattisgarh: NIA Files Chargesheet in 2022 Modakpal Maoist Attack Case

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Monday filed a chargesheet against a CPI (Maoist) member in connection with an attack on security forces in Chhattisgarh last year.

Kawasi Ganga alias “Pandu" alias “Kawasi Anil", a member of the CPI (Maoist) from Bijapur, was arrested in an injured condition on August 8 last year, a day after the incident in a forest area along the state’s Bogla-Pangur villages.

The chargesheet against Ganga was filed in the NIA Special Court, Jagdalpur, Chhattisgarh, under various sections of the Indian Penal Code, the Indian Arms Act, Explosive Substances Act and the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, a spokesperson of the federal agency said.

The official said the case was initially registered at the Modakpal police station in Bijapur and re-registered by the NIA on October 19 last year.

“Investigation revealed that exchange of fire between security personnel and armed cadres of proscribed terrorist organisation CPI(Maoist) took place on August 7 last year. On the next day, Ganga who was involved in the incident was apprehended and arms, ammunitions, hand grenade and detonators were recovered from his possession," the spokesperson said.

“He is a member of the CPI(Maoist) and was actively involved in the said exchange of fire," the official said and added that further investigation in the case is in progress.

