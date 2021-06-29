Chhattisgarh: Office Locked, State Backward Commission Chief Works Sitting Outside

An official of the Chhattisgarh government on Monday sat on the ground and did his work as his office was locked. Chhattisgarh State Backward Commission Chief Siyaram Sahu is not being allowed to enter the commission’s office even after an order of reinstatement on the post was received from the Chhattisgarh High Court.

Siyaram has been waiting for the lock of his office to open for the last 15 days, but when the lock was not opened, he started the work by sitting on the ground outside the commission’s office.

In 2018, during Raman Singh’s government in Chhattisgarh, Siyaram was appointed as the chief of Chhattisgarh State Backward Commission. As the government changed, another man Thaneshwar Sahu was made the chief of the commission. Siyaram fought the case in the High Court against this appointment made by the Bhupesh Baghel government. In its verdict the High Court revoked the order of the state government and reinstated Siyaram to his post.

It has been over two weeks since the High Court gave the order of Siyaram’s reinstatement, but his office is still locked. Angered by this, he held a symbolic demonstration, by sitting on the ground outside the commission’s office and started doing his work.

Siyaram said that he has been coming to the commission’s office for the last 15 days, but his office is locked and he is facing problems in doing official work.

“I have sent this information to the state government. I am a person connected to the land, so I am working by sitting on the ground,” he said.

When Siyaram was sitting on the ground outside the commission’s office, he received many complaints from people about not getting the benefit of reservation in promotion and other issues related to harassment to backward communities in the state.

