1-min read

Chhattisgarh Official’s Husband Caught on Camera Dragging Woman Out of Shelter Home

In the video, Ranglal Singh first asks the woman to leave the hostel and then throws her off bed and drags her out of the room ruthlessly.

News18.com

Updated:August 19, 2019, 2:38 PM IST
A hostel superintendent from Chhattisgarh was suspended on Monday after a video showed her husband dragging a woman cleaner out of a room.

The woman had taken shelter at the Barwani Kanya Ashram in Janakpur block of Korea district with her three-month-old baby, the ANI reported.

In the video, which has now gone viral on social media, Ranglal Singh first asks the woman to leave the hostel, and within seconds, throws her off bed and drags her out of the room ruthlessly.

Ranglal Singh is married to hostel superintendent Sumila Singh, who can be seen standing next to her husband and does not object.

The police filed an FIR against the couple on August 11 at the Janakpur police station. The accused are yet to be arrested.

