Chhattisgarh Official’s Husband Caught on Camera Dragging Woman Out of Shelter Home

A hostel superintendent from Chhattisgarh was suspended on Monday after a video showed her husband dragging a woman cleaner out of a room.

The woman had taken shelter at the Barwani Kanya Ashram in Janakpur block of Korea district with her three-month-old baby, the ANI reported.

In the video, which has now gone viral on social media, Ranglal Singh first asks the woman to leave the hostel, and within seconds, throws her off bed and drags her out of the room ruthlessly.

#WATCH Chhattisgarh:Ranglal Singh,husband of School Superintendent Sumila Singh misbehaved with a cleaner at Barwani Kanya Ashram in Korea, after she took shelter at students' hostel with her 3-month-old baby.Police says,“FIR filed.Probe on.Accused will be arrested soon.” (18.08) pic.twitter.com/NFayVvh8GZ — ANI (@ANI) August 19, 2019

Ranglal Singh is married to hostel superintendent Sumila Singh, who can be seen standing next to her husband and does not object.

The police filed an FIR against the couple on August 11 at the Janakpur police station. The accused are yet to be arrested.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, trading recommendations, equity analysis, investment ideas, insights from market gurus and much more. Get Moneycontrol PRO for 1 year at price of 3 months. Use code FREEDOM.