Chhattisgarh Police Recruitment 2018 Begins for 655 Sub Inspector and Other Posts, Apply Before September 16

Chhattisgarh Police Recruitment 2018 application process to fill 655 vacancies has begun on the official website of Chattisgarh Police, New Raipur - cgpolice.cgstate.gov.in.CG Police aims to recruit candidates for the posts of Sub Inspector, Subedar and Platoon Commander. Interested candidates can follow the instructions below and apply online on or before 16 September 2018:How to apply for Chhattisgarh Police Recruitment 2018?Step 1 – Visit the official website – http://cgpolice.gov.in Step 2 – Click on the Recruitment tabStep 3 – Click on · ONLINE APPLICATION FORM given in front of ‘SUB INSPECTOR RECRUITMENT 2018’Step 4 – Follow the application process, pay application fee and take a printout of the confirmation pageDirect Link - https://cgpolice.cgstate.gov.in/phq-web/phq/applicationform/phqsirec18 Chhattisgarh Police SI Recruitment 2018 - Vacancy Details:1. Sub Inspector – 381Posts2. Sub Inspector (Special Branch) – 37 Posts3. Sub Inspector (Fingerprint) – 08 Posts4. Sub Inspector (Document under Question) – 02 Posts5. Sub Inspector (Computer) – 11 Posts6. Sub Inspector (Telecommunications) – 07 Posts7. Subedar – 25 Posts8. Platoon Commander – 184 PostsApplication Fee:Unreserved/ OBC Category – Rs.400SC/ ST Category – Rs.200Official Advertisement:Age Limit:Applicants must fall in the age bracket of 18 to 28 years as on 1st January 2018. Age relaxation rules apply as stated in the advertisement above.Pay Scale:The selected candidates will be eligible to receive a monthly pay of Rs.35,400.Selection Process:The selection of the candidates will be done on the basis of a Written Test, Physical Fitness Test and Interview.