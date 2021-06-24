Chhattisgarh: Police Seizes Arms And Explosives From Naxal Hideout In Kawardha

In a huge breakthrough in the fight against Naxals, Chhattisgarh police in Kawardha town of Kabirdham district on Wednesday morning have seized firearms and explosives hidden in the forest.

The seized items include tiffin bombs, Naxal uniforms, Naxal literature, food items, walkie-talkies, batteries, solar panels, cartridges and medicines among others. The police team also recovered Rs 10 lakh in cash.

These were hidden in different parts of the forest, including some objects being hidden inside a water tank and a drum. Currently, raids are on in the Bhoramdev and Jhalmala police station areas in search of more such hideouts.

According to the police, two former Maoists assisted in this operation. Shalabh Kumar, SP of Kawardha said that the two, Commander Diwaker alias Kishan and Commander Devi alias Lakshmi, had surrendered before the police on May 9.

SP Sinha said that the two former Maoists will be provided rehabilitation as per their choice. All assistance will be provided to them as per government rules and existing policies. Both Lakshmi and Diwakar had surrendered last month wishing to restart a normal life and return to the mainstream of society.

Upon their surrender, they both received Covid-19 tests after which they were quarantined. After a thorough interrogation, the information about the Naxal hideout and storage of ammunition was retrieved which led to the success of the operation.

