Chhattisgarh Power Recruitment 2018: 670 Data Entry Operator Posts, Apply Before 5th November 2018, 5PM

Chhattisgarh State Power Distribution Company Limited (CSPDCL) aims to recruit 670 Data Entry Operators. Check detailed notification on the official website — cscpdcl.co.in.

Contributor Content

Updated:October 8, 2018, 6:25 PM IST
Chhattisgarh Power Recruitment 2018: 670 Data Entry Operator Posts, Apply Before 5th November 2018, 5PM
Image for representation.
Chhattisgarh Power Recruitment 2018 application process to fill 670 Data Entry Operator vacancies has begun on the official website of Chhattisgarh State Power Distribution Company Limited (CSPDCL) – cscpdcl.co.in.

CSPDCL is inviting applications from candidates who fall in the age group 18-35 years (40 years for SC/ST/OBC) to apply for the post of Data Entry Operator for its Ambikapur, Jagdalpur, or Raipur/Bilaspur/Durg Rajnandgaon branches. The applicant must be the resident of the area s/he is applying for. S/he must be well versed with MS Word, Excel, Powerpoint, Access and Internet.

Interested and eligible candidates can follow the instructions below and submit their online application on or before 5th November 2018, 5PM.

How to apply for Chhattisgarh Power Recruitment 2018 for Data Entry Operator?

Step 1 – Visit the official website - https://www.cspdcl.co.in

Step 2 – Click on the Recruitment tab from the right sidebar

Step 3 – Click on ‘विज्ञापन देखने एवं ऑनलाइन आवेदन करने हेतु यहाँ क्लिक करें’ given in front of ‘डाटा एंट्री ऑपरेटर’

Step 4 – Click on ‘ऑनलाईन आवेदन’ given in front of the area you wish to apply in viz Ambikapur, Jagdalpur, or Raipur/Bilaspur/Durg Rajnandgaon

Step 5 – Fill the application form, pay application fee and complete the application process

Step 6 – Download the confirmation page and take a printout for further reference

Direct Link - https://www.cspdcl.co.in/recrdeo/(S(oljga35ksoygkd2hj4erwvtn))/frmViewRecruitmentNew.aspx

The age criteria will be considered as on 1st October 2018.

Pay Scale:

The selected candidates will be placed in Pay Matrix S-4 and will be eligible to receive a monthly remuneration of Rs.19,800/- for the first two years.
