Chhattisgarh Reports Outbreak of Highly Contagious H5N1 Bird Flu: World Organisation for Animal Health

Paris: India has reported an outbreak of the highly contagious H5N1 bird flu virus on a poultry farm in Chhattisgarh, the World Organisation for Animal Health (OIE) said on Wednesday, citing a report from India's fisheries and animal husbandry ministry.

The virus killed 5,634 out of 21,060 birds on the farm in Baikunthpur and all of the remaining birds were slaughtered, the Paris-based OIE said in an website alert.

