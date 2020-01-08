English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
Chhattisgarh Reports Outbreak of Highly Contagious H5N1 Bird Flu: World Organisation for Animal Health
The virus killed 5,634 out of 21,060 birds on the farm in Baikunthpur and all of the remaining birds were slaughtered, the Paris-based OIE said in an website alert.
Picture for representation. (Getty Images)
Paris: India has reported an outbreak of the highly contagious H5N1 bird flu virus on a poultry farm in Chhattisgarh, the World Organisation for Animal Health (OIE) said on Wednesday, citing a report from India's fisheries and animal husbandry ministry.
