Chhattisgarh Schools Forced To Change Exam Pattern As Students Struggle To Write

The reopening of schools has come with a lot of challenges in Chhattisgarh where the students are struggling with strange problems. The schools remained shut during the Covid-19 pandemic and eventually led to online classes. And now after studying with computers and smartphones for almost two years, the students are finding it difficult to write properly. And therefore, the schools in the state are now compelled to change the exam pattern.

According to reports, schools in Raipur were reopened with full capacity and now the mid-term examinations have started. Continuous online classes have affected the writing speed of children; many students are no longer in the habit of writing.

Punam Jatkar, a Raipur resident, said that the writing skills of the children have been affected to such an extent that it has become difficult to solve the paper within time. “Children are unable to complete assignments and writing work given by the school," he said. Given the situation, the schools have had to change the exam pattern so that students cover the course on time.

Nita Awasthi, principal of a private school in Raipur, said, “Most of the one-word answers and objective questions have been kept at 50 percent, while 50 percent subjective questions have been kept in the exam.”

This year, the board exam syllabus has been divided into two semesters and the result will be prepared on the basis of combined marks.

