Chhattisgarh: Seven Dead, Nine Injured in Autorickshaw-SUV Collision

Seven persons were killed and nine others injured after an autorickshaw collided with a sports utility vehicle (SUV) in Chhattisgarh's Kondagaon district on Sunday, police said. The accident took place near Borgaon turn under Farasgaon police station limits when the occupants of the autorickshaw were returning after attending a funeral in the nearby village, an official said.

"The autorickshaw collided with the SUV that was coming from Jagdalpur. Seven occupants of the rickshaw died on the spot, which is located over 200 km away from the capital Raipur," he said. Nine others, who were travelling in both the vehicles, have suffered injuries and were admitted to a local hospital, he said.

As per the preliminary information, all the deceased belonged to the same family, but it was yet to be confirmed. Their bodies were taken to the hospital for post-mortem, he said, adding that further investigation was underway.

