1-min read

Chhattisgarh Steel Company Employee Jumps into Furnace, Dies Instantly

Eyewitnesses said Narendra Rai, a project manager at Singhal Steel and Power Enterprises, suddenly jumped into furnace no. 7 during an inspection and the molten steel incinerated him instantly,

PTI

Updated:December 11, 2019, 8:20 PM IST
Chhattisgarh Steel Company Employee Jumps into Furnace, Dies Instantly
Representative image.

Raigarh: A steel company employee allegedly committed suicide by jumping into a furnace at a factory in Punjipathra industrial area of Chhattisgarh's Raigarh district on Wednesday, police said.

The incident occurred around 3am, when Narendra Rai, a project manager (furnace) at Singhal Steel and Power Enterprises, was conducting an inspection at the ingot manufacturing section, an official said.

According to eyewitnesses, Rai suddenly jumped into furnace no. 7, and the molten steel incinerated him instantly, he said.

A native of Jamshedpur, Rai was living alone in the residential colony of the steel plant, where he had been employed for the last 10 years, he said.

Police have registered a case of suicide and further probe in the matter is underway, he added.

