Chhattisgarh Teen Kidnapped, Trafficked 7 Times in 7 Months, Dies by Suicide; 8 Arrested

In a horrific case of human trafficking, an 18-year-old girl from Chattisgarh was sold seven times in seven months to people in Madhya Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh last year before she died by suicide in September. The police have arrested eight accused in the case.

Police officers of three states- Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh are currently investigating the matter. The case came to light after men who abducted the teen from Jashpur district of Chhattisgarh called her parents and demanded money.

According to a report by NDTV, a mentally challenged man named Babloo Kushwah to whom the girl was forcibly married, is yet to be traced, the police said.

The victim was a resident of Jashpur in Chhattisgarh where she used to work with her father in fields. A relative took her to Chhatarpur district in Madhya Pradesh in order to get her a job from where she was abducted.

After the call for ransom, the family members informed the police that the accused were threatening to kill her if the parents could not pay up.

Interrogation of two of the arrested persons named Pancham Singh Rai and his wife- distant relatives of the girl revealed that they had brought the girl from Jashpur to Chhattarpur promising her a job, senior police officer Sachin Sharma said.

Days later, they sold the girl for Rs 20,000 to Kallu Raikwar, a local in Chhatarpur, seven months ago. The last person to buy the girl was Santosh Kushwah, a local from Lalitpur in Uttar Pradesh who paid Rs 70,000.

The victim was later forcibly married to mentally challenged Babloo Kushwah, son of Santosh. In September last year, the girl died by suicide in Lalitpur.

The Chhatarpur police are now investigating if more girls from tribal areas of Chhattisgarh and Madhya Pradesh are being trafficked by the accused in other states.

This news piece may be triggering. If you or someone you know needs help, call any of these helplines: Aasra (Mumbai) 022-27546669, Sneha (Chennai) 044-24640050, Sumaitri (Delhi) 011-23389090, Cooj (Goa) 0832- 2252525, Jeevan (Jamshedpur) 065-76453841, Pratheeksha (Kochi) 048-42448830, Maithri (Kochi) 0484-2540530, Roshni (Hyderabad) 040-66202000, Lifeline 033-64643267 (Kolkata)