CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :#Movies#CommonwealthGames2022#VicePresidentPolls#IndvsWI#Taiwan
Home » News » India » Chhattisgarh: Tremor of 3.0 Magnitude Recorded in Surajpur; No Report of Injury, Damage
1-MIN READ

Chhattisgarh: Tremor of 3.0 Magnitude Recorded in Surajpur; No Report of Injury, Damage

PTI

Last Updated: August 04, 2022, 15:17 IST

Raipur, India

File representative image: Shutterstock

File representative image: Shutterstock

The low category tremor was felt in the area around Surajpur town at around 11:57am and the epicentre was 10 kilometres deep in the earth’s surface, said HP Chandra of the Meteorological Centre Raipur

A tremor of magnitude 3.0 was experienced in Surajpur district of north Chhattisgarh on Thursday, officials said, adding that there was no report of any injury to people or damage to property. The low category tremor was felt in the area around Surajpur town at around 11:57am and the epicentre was 10 kilometres deep in the earth’s surface, said HP Chandra of the Meteorological Centre Raipur.

Local officials said there was no report of damage to property or injury to any person. This is the third time in the last one month that such tremors have hit the northern region of the state. On July 29 and July 11, tremors of 4.6 and 4.3 magnitudes, respectively, were felt in neighbouring Korea district, officials added.

Read all the Latest News and Breaking News here

Tags:
first published:August 04, 2022, 14:55 IST
last updated:August 04, 2022, 15:17 IST