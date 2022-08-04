Chhattisgarh: Tremor of 3.0 Magnitude Recorded in Surajpur; No Report of Injury, Damage

A tremor of magnitude 3.0 was experienced in Surajpur district of north Chhattisgarh on Thursday, officials said, adding that there was no report of any injury to people or damage to property. The low category tremor was felt in the area around Surajpur town at around 11:57am and the epicentre was 10 kilometres deep in the earth’s surface, said HP Chandra of the Meteorological Centre Raipur.

Local officials said there was no report of damage to property or injury to any person. This is the third time in the last one month that such tremors have hit the northern region of the state. On July 29 and July 11, tremors of 4.6 and 4.3 magnitudes, respectively, were felt in neighbouring Korea district, officials added.

