Chhattisgarh Tribals Block Highways, Railway Tracks Demanding Compensation for Silger Victims

The agitating tribal society of Chhattisgarh took to the streets on Tuesday, seeking justice in the Silger firing incident in which three villagers died and Panchayat Extension to Scheduled Areas (PESA) among other demands. Protesters have blocked main highways and railway tracks in several districts of Chhattisgarh.

The protests by Sarva Adivasi Samaj started around 11 am in Baloda Bazar, Balod, Bilaspur, Raigad, Gariaband, Kanker, Narayanpur, Bijapur, Dantewada, Surguja districts where pandals were erected on the road, which has affected traffic. The administration is trying to clear the railway track. No vehicular movement is reported near Bhilai Steel Plant.

Chhattisgarh Sarva Adivasi Samaj working state president BS Rawate said only goods carrier and trains were being stopped. “The economic blockade movement will continue till the demand is not met,” said.

Government accused of breach of promise

The tribal society has accused the Chhattisgarh government of the breach of promises to implement PESA Act in Scheduled Areas, Rs 50 lakh to be given to the kin of the dead and Rs 5 lakh to those injured in the Silger incident. “If the government does not do this after making the promise, then we are left with the only way of agitation,” said Rawate. “We started the movement from the development blocks from July 19. The government did not even come to talk. Now, this movement will intensify.”

On May 17, the CRPF opened fire on protesters who opposed the Naxal camp set up in Silger village on the border of Bijapur-Sukma district. Three villagers died and a pregnant woman later succumbed to injuries during the stampede.

More demands

One of the relatives of the deceased in the Silger incident should be given a government job and efforts should be made for a permanent solution to the Naxal problem are some of the demands of the tribals. They even want that promotion should not be given in the vacant posts of SC-ST till the moratorium on reservation in promotion is over, the right of Gaur mineral should be given to the Gram Sabha, prompt action should be taken against fake caste certificates.

