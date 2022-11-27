Chhattisgarh: Two Sisters Sexually Exploited by Father, Uncle in Durg District

Two sisters were allegedly sexually exploited by their father and uncle in Chhattisgarh’s Durg district, police said on Sunday.

The police on Saturday arrested the two accused from Bhilai city, Chhavani chief superintendent of police Prabhat Kumar said.

The matter came to light when the sisters, who are in their 20s, were recently rescued from Raipur under Operation Muskan based on a missing persons complaint lodged by their father when the duo ran away from their house six years ago, he said.

According to the victims, the abuse began in August 2017, when the elder sibling, who was 16 years old at the time, was molested by her uncle at his house in the absence of her aunt, the official said. The victim used to frequent her aunt’s place as her mother was unable to care for her because of a mental ailment, he said.

The uncle then allegedly raped the girl on one occasion and continued to sexually exploit her frequently, the official said.

When the girl told her father about the abuse, the latter scolded her and started molesting her as well, he said.

The situation worsened and the victims decided to run away from home when the father started molesting his younger daughter who was 14 years old, the official said.

Based on the allegations made by the victims, a case under sections 376 (rape), 354 (assault or use of criminal force to any woman, intending to outrage her modesty) and other relevant provisions of the Indian Penal Code was registered against the arrested accused, he added.

