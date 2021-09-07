Chhattisgarh: Two Youths Consume Poisonous Snake, Admitted to Hospital

Two youths from Korba district of Chhattisgarh ended up in the hospital after eating the head and tail parts of a venomous snake. The two youths were in an inebriated condition after consuming alcohol and ate an Indian Krait, a venomous species of snakes.

Their family members admitted the two at the nearest government hospital after their health deteriorated. The incident has been reported, on Sunday night, from city police station area of Korba town.

According to sources, the snake was discovered in the house of a family residing in Devangan Para of Indira Nagar locality. After the snake was discovered, a member of the family threw it into the fire and disposed of the half burnt snake on the street. After a while, two youths named Guddu Anand and Raju Jangde, who are residing in the same area, saw the snake and ate it. They were in an inebriated condition after consuming alcohol.

According to sources, Raju ate the snake’s head and Guddu ate its tail. Shortly after this, their condition started to deteriorate. They have been admitted to the hospital and now Raju’s condition remains critical.

The police have already reached the spot and are investigating the case after recovering the remains of the burnt snake.

A few months ago, in the Raigarh district of Chhattisgarh, there was a similar case where a snake was consumed by humans. A family discovered the snake in their house and beat it till it became unconscious. However, the son of the family touched the snake, following which it bit him. Flying into a rage, the young man cut off the snake’s head and consumed it, which landed him in hospital.

