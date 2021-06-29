Face-Off: Two Congress CMs on Chhattisgarh Vaccine Cards Adds Fire to Discontent Rumours in Party

As the rumour of change of the Chief Minister settled in Chhattisgarh, an administrative goof-up has brought back the matter in the limelight yet again with the opposition BJP mocking at the internal trouble of the ruling party.

A picture of a Covid-19 vaccination certificate offered to a beneficiary is viral on social media platforms in the State for the last couple of days. The card bears the picture of Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel and also that of Health Minister TS Singh Deo but the Health Minister’s picture also carries a tag of ‘Chief Minister’.

This comes days after when the ruling Congress somehow managed to surpass a political storm where it was rumoured that the ruling party was supposed to change the CM, replacing Baghel with Singh Deo, following a 2.5-years formula. However, the party top leadership trashed the claims with full vigour.

Such erroneous certificates of vaccination were distributed in the Shakti block of Janjgir-Champa district. Some officers accepted that it was a printing error but none spotted this before the certificates were distributed.

The BJP was quick to grasp the opportunity and linked it to the Congress party’s internal tussle for CM’s post.

The report had reached collector Jitendra Shukla who on Monday pulled up the Chief Medical and Health Officer (CMHO) but on Tuesday Block Medical Officer Dr Anil Kumar was removed and was replaced with Dr Pradhan Singh Kanwar.

The Janjgir BJP unit was quick to tweet the matter saying the officers are crushed in the power tussle between CM Baghel and his minister TS Singh Deo. The Congress government has refused to adopt the 2.5-year formula but the health department seems to have adopted it, former minister Mahesh Gagda said.

However, the Congress leaders did not react to the matter till the report was filed.

Singh Deo, however, on Tuesday opened another front against CM Baghel openly rejecting his idea of roping in the private sector in rural areas for boosting healthcare by offering them government resources. “I have always been an advocate of universal healthcare but I don’t find it fitting to hand over public money to the private players,” said the health minister.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here