English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Chhattisgarh Woman Booked for Pouring Hot Oil on 6-year-old Stepson's Private Parts
According to the police, the incident reportedly took place on August 2 in Puchhpara village under Katghora police station area and a case was registered on Saturday.
Image only for representational purpose.
Loading...
Korba (Chhattisgarh): A woman has been booked in Chhattisgarh's Korba district for allegedly pouring hot oil on the private parts of her 6-year-old stepson as a punishment for urinating in bed while asleep, police said on Sunday.
The incident reportedly took place on August 2 in Puchhpara village under Katghora police station area, located around 35 km away from here, and a case was registered on Saturday, police said.
"The child told his aunt, Sangeeta, about the incident yesterday (on Saturday) when she visited following which she, along with the child's father Bajrang, filed a complaint against Mangleshwari who is the child's stepmother," said Katghora Station House Officer K K Dubey.
Mangleshwari, the official said, has denied the allegations and is maintaining that the oil fell accidentally on the child.
The accused, however, could not give any satisfactory reply when asked why she had not rushed the child to hospital immediately after the incident, Dubey said.
The official added that the child was admitted to a local hospital only after his aunt got to know of the incident on Saturday.
A case under section 324 (voluntarily causing hurt with dangerous weapons or means) had been taken against Mangleshwari and further action would be initiated after investigations into the incident are completed, the SHO said.
Also Watch
The incident reportedly took place on August 2 in Puchhpara village under Katghora police station area, located around 35 km away from here, and a case was registered on Saturday, police said.
"The child told his aunt, Sangeeta, about the incident yesterday (on Saturday) when she visited following which she, along with the child's father Bajrang, filed a complaint against Mangleshwari who is the child's stepmother," said Katghora Station House Officer K K Dubey.
Mangleshwari, the official said, has denied the allegations and is maintaining that the oil fell accidentally on the child.
The accused, however, could not give any satisfactory reply when asked why she had not rushed the child to hospital immediately after the incident, Dubey said.
The official added that the child was admitted to a local hospital only after his aunt got to know of the incident on Saturday.
A case under section 324 (voluntarily causing hurt with dangerous weapons or means) had been taken against Mangleshwari and further action would be initiated after investigations into the incident are completed, the SHO said.
Also Watch
| Edited by: Padmaja Venkataraman
-
Donald Trump Calls Media 'Fake Fake Disgusting Media'
-
Thursday 02 August , 2018
Why Congress is Wary of Taking a Strong Stand on Assam NRC Issue
-
Friday 03 August , 2018
Speed News: Catch the Day's Top Stories
-
Monday 30 July , 2018
What is NRC? What Happens to Those Whose Names are Left Out ?
-
Friday 27 July , 2018
Life of DMK Patriarch M Karunanidhi, a Timeline of the Life of the Ex Tamil Nadu CM
Donald Trump Calls Media 'Fake Fake Disgusting Media'
Thursday 02 August , 2018 Why Congress is Wary of Taking a Strong Stand on Assam NRC Issue
Friday 03 August , 2018 Speed News: Catch the Day's Top Stories
Monday 30 July , 2018 What is NRC? What Happens to Those Whose Names are Left Out ?
Friday 27 July , 2018 Life of DMK Patriarch M Karunanidhi, a Timeline of the Life of the Ex Tamil Nadu CM
Loading...
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- Fanney Khan Does Not Tackle the Issue of Body Shaming and There Lies the Problem
- Kohli Wrests Top Spot From Smith in ICC Rankings for Test Batsmen
- CSK Captain MS Dhoni Promises to Improve Tamil for Next IPL
- Is Netflix Taking the Indian Market Too Lightly? It's Time They Change Their Stance
- Friendship Day: Why Shah Rukh Khan and Karan Johar, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Manish Malhotra are Bollywood BFFs
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...