CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :Umesh Pal Murder'Peeing' on Flight CaseTN Migrant WorkersHoli 2023Delhi Ashram Flyover
Home » News » India » Chhattisgarh: Woman Gang-raped in Bastar; Minor Among Seven Held
1-MIN READ

Chhattisgarh: Woman Gang-raped in Bastar; Minor Among Seven Held

Published By: Pritha Mallick

PTI

Last Updated: March 06, 2023, 22:46 IST

Jagdalpur, India

The accused dragged the woman to a forest nearby and raped her. (Photo: Shutterstock)

The accused dragged the woman to a forest nearby and raped her. (Photo: Shutterstock)

The police have apprehended all the accused involved in the crime that took place on Saturday night, an official said

A 23-year-old woman was allegedly gang-raped by seven persons, one of them a minor, when she had gone to a local fair in Chhattisgarh’s Bastar district, police said on Monday.

The police have apprehended all the accused involved in the crime that took place on Saturday night, an official said.

The woman had gone to attend a fair in Maulipadar village under Darbha police station area, he said.

The accused accosted the woman and her male relative who were having food on the outskirts of the village and threatened them, the official said.

RELATED NEWS

While the man managed to escape from the spot, the accused dragged the woman to a forest nearby and raped her, he said.

Some locals came to the woman’s rescue and apprehended a few of the accused and handed them over to the police, the official said, adding the remaining accused were subsequently apprehended.

Read all the Latest India News here

(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed)
Tags:
  1. chhattisgarh
  2. Rape
first published:March 06, 2023, 22:15 IST
last updated:March 06, 2023, 22:46 IST
Read More