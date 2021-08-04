Chhattisgarh Woman Hires Contract Killers For Husband’s Murder

A woman, infuriated over domestic violence, hired three contract killers to murder her husband in Basantpur area of Rajnandgaon district in Chhattisgarh. The matter came to light after the local police on Tuesday arrested four people including a woman in connection with a murder case.

The crime was committed in Surgi village under Basantpur police station limits.Police had recovered a mutilated body of a man from the outskirts of Surgi village on August 1. Police during its course of investigation identified the deceased as one Dhanesh Sahu, a resident of Surgi village. His bike was recovered from a pond around three kilometers away from the village.

“The victim had gone missing since August 1 evening. A special investigation team of local police officials was formed to nab Sahu’s murderers,” said Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP), Rajnandgaon, Suresh Chaubey.

The officer further told the media that during their course of investigation they learnt that the victim was last seen along with his three friends on August 1. “We got a few leads on questioning his three friends. On the basis of our inputs we detained Sahu’s wife Sumreet for questioning,” added Chaubey.

Chaubey further told the media that Smureet during questioning spilled the beans. “She told us that Sahu used to regularly beat and torture her after consuming alcohol. Infuriated with his act Sumreet planned his murder.”

“Sumreet contacted Sahu’s three friends, whom she promised to pay Rs1,00,000 for murdering her husband. As a token amount she had given Rs7,000 in advance to the three,” added Chaubey.

The officer further stated that on August 1, Sahu was invited for drinks by his three friends. The three brutally murdered Sahu after consuming alcohol and dumped his body at the village outskirts.

Chaubey further added that all four were produced in the court which sent them to jail.

