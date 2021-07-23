Chhattisgarh Woman in an Illicit Relationship With Her Brother-in-Law Kills Husband

A post mortem report has solved the case of a murder of a man on July 17 in a village under the Sanawal police station area of Balrampur district in Chhattisgarh. The police claimed that the matter is related to an illicit relationship between a woman and her brother-in-law. The woman strangled her husband to death with a rope to continue her relationship.

The accused wife has been nabbed by the police and sent to judicial remand. Sanawal police station in-charge Amit Baghel informed that the accused woman had reached the Sanwal police station on July 17 and lodged a case of murder of her husband.

The accused alleged that the family members of her sister-in-law had killed her husband. She alleged that the family members of her sister-in-law called her husband and beat him up due to her husband’s illicit relationship with the woman. The husband sustained serious injuries due to the beating and succumbed to injuries while getting treatment in the hospital.

The police also said that the accused woman forcefully got her husband drunk and asked him to do wrong things with the sister-in-law. The sister-in-law, traumatised by the incident went to her maternal home and informed her family about the ordeal. Following this, the accused woman strangled her husband to death under the notion that the blame will come upon her sister-in-law’s family members. The post mortem report however revealed the actual cause of death.

