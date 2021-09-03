Chhattisgarh Woman Sets Male Friend on Fire After He Refuses Marriage Proposal

A jilted lover, with the help of her mother, set her boyfriend on fire after he refused to marry her in Chhattisgarh’s Koriya. The state police on Thursday arrested the woman and her mother.

According to police, the victim, Vedprakash, with severe burn injuries, was found by passersby near Talwapara village under Kotwali police station jurisdiction in mid-August. He was rushed to the Koriya government hospital for medical attention. The doctors of the hospital referred him to Kalra Burnt Hospital in Raipur for better treatment.

The police further said that the boy had suffered more than 90 percent burn injuries. “He succumbed to his injuries during treatment at the Kalra Burnt Hospital in Raipur on August 26,” said a police officer stationed at Kotwali police station.

The officer added that the victim’s parents complained against one 21-year-old Puja Pradhan and her mother, Parmila Pradhan. “In the complaint filed by the Vedprakash’s parents, they have stated that a 21-year-old woman and her mother set their son on fire after he refused to marry.”

A relative of Vedprakash told the media that the victim and the girl knew each other for the last few months. “They were only friends. However, on the day of the incident, Vedprakash’s friend called him to her house and forced him to marry her. We have also learnt that the woman who claimed to be Ved’s friend also warned him of dire consequences if he refused to marry her,” added the relative.

The relative further said that the woman and her mother set Vedprakash on fire after he refused to marry her.

On receiving the complaint, the Kotwali police contacted Raipur Police and received the buying statement of the youth. “The youth in his dying statement has said that he and the accused girl were good friends. The girl and her mother set him on fire after he refused to marry,” said a police officer.

He further said that on going to the accused’s house, we learnt that they had locked their house and had gone in hiding since the day they set Vedprakash afire.

“A raiding team was formed to nab the mother-daughter for murdering the youth. The duo was arrested from Talwara village. Both have confessed to their crime,” added the officer.

