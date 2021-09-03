Chhattisgarh Youth Arrested For Abduction And Rape After Eloping With Minor

A 21-year-old youth has been arrested, on Thursday, for allegedly marrying a minor girl after abducting her in Korea district of Chhattisgarh. The accused has also been charged for rape.

According to police, the arrested youth is a resident of Mansukh village under Baikunthpur police station jurisdiction who abducted a minor girl to marry her in 2020. The minor’s father had lodged a complaint with the Khadgawan police station after the incident.

The Khadgawan Police in 2020 after receiving the complaint had registered an FIR against the accused under Indian Penal Code (IPC) sections 363, 366, 376(2) and sections 4 and 6 of the POCSO Act.

The Police during their investigation had learnt that the accused and the girl were friends and he knew that the girl was a minor. “The boy and the girl got married and they were living as husband and wife at the accused’s house in Mansukh village. We are recording the statement of the minor and the relatives of the accused,” added the police officer.

The Khadgawan Police further said that during their probe they have also learnt that the girl was pregnant last year and had given birth to a baby who had died a few hours after birth.

The police officer further added that the boy has been sent to jail. “The duo had married, but according to our law marriage with a minor is illegal and making physical relationship is considered as rape.”

Around a fortnight back the Chhattisgarh Police had arrested three men for allegedly gang-raping a woman and thrashing her husband. According to police the woman was gang-raped by three persons on August 12 in Khamtarai.

