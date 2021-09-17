Chhattisgarh Youth Awarded 2-year Jail Term for Molesting Minor in Public

A youth, accused of molesting and physically harassing a minor girl, has been sentenced to two years in jail by a POCSO court in Chhattisgarh’s Durg on Thursday.

The accused, Kamta Patel, was arrested for grabbing a minor from behind and kissing her public place under Utai Police station. The minor, shocked by the incident after reaching home, narrated the ordeal to her mother. The minor’s parents on learning of the incident had filed a complaint with the Utai Police station.

The Utai police station on getting a complaint filed an FIR under various Indian Penal Code (IPC) sections and POCSO Act. The two-year rigorous imprisonment was pronounced against the accused in the court of Special Judge Avinash K Tripathi.

In another incident, a mother of an eight-year-old girl knocked on the doors of the High Court seeking protection from hackers and ransom seekers. According to the woman, her mobile phone and email id have been hacked by hackers. “They have morphed my photographs and blackmailed me. The hackers are demanding a hefty amount and on failing to fulfil their demands, they have threatened to upload the photographs on the internet.”

The Chhattisgarh High Court has summoned Kabir Nagar and Purani Basti police station to investigate and arrest the criminals behind the hacking and blackmailing incident. The High Court has directed both the police stations to submit a report with an affidavit.

Last week, two men under the influence of alcohol abducted, gang-raped and murdered a woman in her early twenties in the Bemetara district of the state. The two perpetrators were arrested a few hours after a complaint was lodged by the victim’s mother.

The two during questioning told the police that they killed the woman after gangraping her because she was resisting the duo’s advances.

