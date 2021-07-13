Chhattisgarh Youth Beheads Elderly Man, Walks 20kms With The Severed Head

A similar perturbing crime over witchcraft has come to light from Chhattisgarh’s Gariaband district where a youth severed the head of an elderly person and then walked for about 20 kilometres holding his head. The incident took place on Monday in Chhura village of the district. According to the police, the youth Madhav Gond, a resident of the village, had a dispute with his next-door neighbour, Karan Singh, for the past several days.

Since Gond suspected Singh of practising witchcraft upon his family and causing the former’s family to fall sick, on Monday evening, he went to his elderly neighbour’s house and killed him with an axe. He also beheaded him and walked several kilometres carrying the head of the deceased and showed people what he claimed to be a daring act.

Many villagers took pictures of him with the severed head and shared it on social media. When the photos went viral, the local police also received the information about it and soon a team reached Gond’s house and arrested him.

An FIR has been registered against Gond under Section 302 of the Indian Penal Code for murder. He was produced in a district court on Tuesday that sent him to jail. Meanwhile, police are further investigating the case.

Witch-hunting and broader superstition related crimes violate basic fundamental rights provided by the Indian Constitution. The absence of any specific law to address the issue, lack of responsibility on part of the police and orthodox mind-set have resulted in an alarming increase in the number of superstitious killings.

