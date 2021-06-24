To Steal Rs 18,000, Servants Kill Chhattisgarh Man

A young man was killed by his servants for just Rs 18000 in Bemetara district of Chhattisgarh. After the murder the accused dumped the body in an under construction septic tank in Bargaon High School under the Berla police station and fled away.

The police have arrested 3 accused in the case and presented them before court. According to sources, the victim, Yogesh Verma, left his home on June 16 at 9 pm on his motorcycle and was missing for the whole night. Following this, his relatives tried their best to locate him but in vain. Finally, they lodged a report at the Saja police station.

Yogesh’s father said in his statement that his acquaintances had last spotted his son going somewhere with Chhatrapal Verma and Kuleshwar who worked in his house. Both the servants belonged to the same village. Following this lead, the police did a thorough investigation of the case and interrogated the two, after which they confessed to the crime and said that the motive for the murder was a meagre eighteen thousand rupees.

Both the accused have been arrested for murder and criminal conspiracy. Yogesh’s motorcycle was recovered from the possession of one Jitendra Patel, who was arrested along with the two killers. All the accused have been produced in court by the police. Bemetara SP Divyang Patel said the trio have been sent to jail.

