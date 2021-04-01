MP District Bordering Maharashtra Placed Under 88-hour Lockdown amid Covid-19 Surge

Chhindwara district, which shares borders with Maharashtra, the worst-hit state in covid-19 cases, will be put under a lockdown for 88 hours, starting from 10 pm on Thursday. District collector Saurabh Kumar Suman issued orders to this effect on Thursday evening following a crisis management committee meeting.

Lockdown comes to force in urban areas and other localities in the 5 km periphery from 10 pm on April 1 to 6 am April 5 (Monday), the order read.

Government staff, candidates appearing in exams, industrial workers, those engaged in industrial activities and other essential services will be exempted from the covid-19 curbs.

Incoming travellers from Maharashtra will be put under thermal screening and all incoming travellers will be allowed into the district only after furnishing the Covid-19 negative test report.

Chhindwara district has reported 40 fresh cases in the last 24 hours. The district administration wants to curb mass actives around Rangpanchmi (April 2). Along with ten other districts, Chhindwara is already under weekly Sunday lockdown.

Meanwhile, the Covid-19 surge in Madhya Pradesh continued on Thursday as the state reported 2,546 fresh cases in the last 24 hours. Of the fresh cases, Bhopal recorded 499 cases, Indore 638, Gwalior 107 and Jabalpur and 170. The four cities are seeing a cluster of cases and have reported around 55 per cent of the total cases recorded in the state. Ujjain (88), Ratlam (84) and Khargone (77) were reported as other hotspots with the high numbers of daily cases.

The government launched the COVID-19 vaccination for all people aged 45 years and above from Thursday.

Transport Minister Tests Covid-19 positive

Madhya Pradesh Transport Minister Govind Singh Rajput said he tested positive for the coronavirus in a tweet on Thursday. Rajput was among others who had shared the stage with Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan a few days ago in Damoh during bypoll campaigning.