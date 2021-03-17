Chhota Rajan Convicted, Sentenced to 10 Years in Attempted Murder Case

A special MCOCA court in Mumbai has convicted extradited gangster Rajendra Nikalje alias Chhota Rajan and six others of attempting to murder a real estate developer and sentenced them to 10 years rigorous imprisonment, an official said on Wednesday.

A CBI spokesperson said that the Special Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA) court in Mumbai on Tuesday also slapped a fine of Rs 5 lakh each on Rajan, who was extradited from Indonesia’s Bali in 2015, his aides Kaushik Rajgour, Arvind aka Arnya Shinde, Sunil Kumar aka Piyush, Vilas Bharti, Prakash aka Pakya, Rohit aka Satish Kalia in the case of attempt to murder of developer Ajay Gosalia.

The CBI had registered a case on April 7, 2016 on the request of Maharashtra government and further notification from the Central government and took over the investigation of the case, registered at Bangur Nagar Police Station in Mumbai, against three unknown persons.

It was alleged that on August 28, 2012, three unknown persons in pursuance of criminal conspiracy opened fire from revolvers on Gosalia with attempt to kill him as also complainant Arshad Shaikh.

Gosalia was seriously injured in the attack.

The case was subsequently transferred to the DCB, CID, Mumbai.

After investigation, the DCB, CID, Mumbai filed charge sheet before the Special Designated MCOCA Court, Mumbai and later also filed supplementary charge sheets.

The official said that after taking over the case, the CBI conducted a through investigation and filed supplementary charge sheet before the Special Judge, MCOCA Court, Mumbai on March 15, 2018 along with additional evidence.