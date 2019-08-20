Take the pledge to vote

Chhota Rajan Gets 8 Years Jail Term on Charges of Attempt to Murder Mumbai Hotelier

Hotelier B R Shetty was shot at in suburban Andheri when he was going to meet his friend in October 2012.

PTI

Updated:August 20, 2019, 5:13 PM IST
Mumbai: A Mumbai court sentenced gangster Chhota Rajan and five others on Tuesday to eight years of rigorous imprisonment in a 2012 attempt-to-murder case lodged against them by a hotelier.

Special court judge A T Wankhede convicted the six under various sections of the stringent Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA) and the Indian Penal Code. The court also imposed a fine of Rs 5 lakh on each of the accused.

Hotelier B R Shetty was shot at in suburban Andheri when he was going to meet his friend in October 2012.

Rajan is currently lodged at Tihar jail in Delhi following his arrest in Indonesia and subsequent deportation to India in October 2015.

Besides Rajan, the others who have been awarded the punishment are: Nityanand Nayak, Selvin Daniel, Rohit Thangappan Joseph alias Satish Kalia, Dilip Upadhyay and Talvinder Singh.

