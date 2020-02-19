Chhota Shakeel Says Dawood Ibrahim's Gang Wasn’t Told to Kill Ajmal Kasab

Gangster Chhota Shakeel, Dawood Ibrahim's closest aide has rubbished claims that ISI wanted D-Gang to kill Ajmal Kasab. Former Mumbai top cop Rakesh Maria had claimed that Dawood had been tasked to kill Kasab in custody. Maria said that both the LeT & ISI wanted Kasab dead to cover Pakistan's involvement.

