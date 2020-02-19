English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
Chhota Shakeel Says Dawood Ibrahim's Gang Wasn’t Told to Kill Ajmal Kasab
Gangster Chhota Shakeel, Dawood Ibrahim's closest aide has rubbished claims that ISI wanted D-Gang to kill Ajmal Kasab.
Gangster Chhota Shakeel, Dawood Ibrahim's closest aide has rubbished claims that ISI wanted D-Gang to kill Ajmal Kasab. Former Mumbai top cop Rakesh Maria had claimed that Dawood had been tasked to kill Kasab in custody. Maria said that both the LeT & ISI wanted Kasab dead to cover Pakistan's involvement.
