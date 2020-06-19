Chicago-Based Car Care Brand Turtle Wax Enters Indian Market With Products for Cars and Motorcycles

Turtle Wax, a Chicago-based car care brand, has announced its entry into the Indian market. The brand has launched its complete range of appearance products for both four-wheelers and two-wheelers for every surface including paintwork, wheels, tires, upholstery, and plastic, among others.

Commenting on the India entry, Mr. Denis John Healy, Turtle Wax’s Executive Chairman, (and Hirsch’s grandson) said: “Our entry into the Indian market adds a fantastic new chapter to our history. We are thrilled to be here and offer our world-class product suite to weekend warriors and enthusiasts alike. India is unarguably the most vibrant and diverse automobile market in the world. This country not only holds great promise for the business but is of strategic significance to our global trade channels. We are keen to adapt and invest in India’s people and their car care culture more than anything else. With the most innovative global products, we are confident of Turtle Wax’s position as one of the leading car care brands in India.”

The company enters India with an extensive range of products that suit any skill level and address challenges that most drivers and motorcyclists face. Ther solutions range from Hybrid Solutions Ceramic range to the Quick & Easy range designed for novice users. The company will add its innovative Professional series and Ceramic coating range to the existing portfolio as it gears to partner with OEMs across the country, offering breakthrough solutions.

Turtle Wax made several key hires in India to advance the brand, including Mr. Sajan Murali Puravangara, Country Manager and Director of Turtle Wax Car Care India Pvt. Ltd. Mr. Puravangara said, “Turtle Wax is undoubtedly one of the most recognized and preferred brands across the world in the car care domain. We have entered India with the launch of a complete range of products to give our customers the flexibility and options they seek – some of our products are genuinely tailored for India and Indian car care challenges. While we have multiple distributors across the country, we also plan to setup Turtle Wax branded loyalty detailing stores to provide our variety of innovative services and products for personalized customer selection. We are looking forward to raising the bar on existing standards of car care and exceeding the expectations of Indian consumers.”