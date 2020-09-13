Chicken Biryani, Cheese Rolls, Khasta Kachori: Here's What's Cooking in Parliament Canteen this Monsoon Session

Chicken biryani with raita, croissants, samosas, cheese roll and a plate of khasta Kachori for Rs 10 are among food items that will be available to the lawmakers in the Parliament canteen during the monsoon session that starts on Monday amid stringent Covid-19 protocols.

A marathon effort has been made by the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha Secratariat to ensure safety of visitors, whether they are members of Parliament, staff or even media who will be present in a very limited number.

While entry to Central Hall has been limited for MPs only, access has been blocked till further notice for former MPs, MP families and media.

The restricted food menu would be available only through packed meals and using disposable containers. Water, tea and coffee would also be served in paper cups.

Breakfast will range from cheese roll (Rs 28), khasta kachori (Rs 10), spring rolls (Rs 70), samosa (Rs 10.90), veg pattie (Rs 25) and paneer pakora (Rs 15.90), veg kabab (Rs 75), veg sandwich (Rs 19.75) and paneer tikka (Rs 125).

For those with a sweet tooth, there will be gulab jamun (Rs. 12.40) and rosogolla (Rs 12.50) to choose from.

Lunch options for the lawmakers would consist of generous portions of vegetarian and non-vegetarian meals priced at Rs 105 and Rs 150, respectively. A South Indian platter of an idli, vada, mini dosa, mini utthapam with sambhar and chutney will also be available for Rs 110. The non-veg meal would consist of fried chicken/ fish, Sandwich/croissant, boiled vegetables, butter and ketchup.

Other options available are of veg biryani with raita (Rs 75) and chicken biryani with raita (Rs 100). Poha/upma with chutney has been priced at Rs 55 and two pieces of Idli/ Vada with chutney will be available for Rs 50.

Packing charges for food in cardbord boxes would cost an additional Rs 3 to 5 and each paper glass and paper plate would cost one rupee.

Both Houses would work for a duration of four hours each barring the first day. On all other days, Rajya Sabha would function from 9am to 1pm and Lok Sabha would function from 3 to 7pm, including on weekends.