Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
1-min read

Chicken Feathers Found Near Burnt Body Helps Thane Police Nab Killer from West Bengal

During the probe, the police noticed chicken feathers stuck on a gunny bag that was found near the body and a 'tabiz' (amulet) with something written in Bengali tied around a body part.

PTI

Updated:July 9, 2019, 4:42 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Chicken Feathers Found Near Burnt Body Helps Thane Police Nab Killer from West Bengal
Image for representation.
Loading...

Thane: Chicken feathers stuck on a gunny bag found near a burnt body helped Thane police in Maharashtra crack the case and nab the killer from West Bengal, an official said on Tuesday.

The partially burnt body of a woman, aged around 25 years, was found beneath a culvert in Kalyan town here on June 23, senior police inspector (local crime branch) Venkat Andale told reporters.

During the probe, the police noticed chicken feathers stuck on a gunny bag that was found near the body and a 'tabiz' (amulet) with something written in Bengali tied around a body part, he said.

The police then tried to track the chicken shop owners and those who spoke Bengali in the area. They later got information that a woman from Khadavali area used to come to a chicken-seller, identified as Aalam Shaikh (33), the official said.

The police also came to know that Shaikh had all of a sudden left for West Bengal after the body was found. A Thane police team then went to West Bengal and traced the accused to Saidpur village in Birbhum district.

Andale said during questioning, Shaikh allegedly confessed to killing the woman, identified as Moni, with whom he was in a relationship for last few months.

The accused claimed that the woman borrowed Rs 2.5 lakh from him sometime back but was not returning it. Hence, on the night of June 22, Shaikh went to her house and with the help of a friend, allegedly strangled her to death with a muffler, the official said.

The accused and his friend then took the body on a motorcycle to a secluded spot where they allegedly poured petrol over it and set it ablaze, he said.

Shaikh was arrested on Monday night and booked under relevant sections, he said, adding that a search was on for the other accused, identified as Manorudin Shaikh.

Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram