Chicken Pieces Reportedly Found in Vegetarian Dish in Maharashtra Vidhan Bhavan Canteen

Government officials, journalists and politicians frequent the canteen as the monsoon session of the state legislature is underway.

Updated:June 19, 2019, 11:38 PM IST
Image for representation.
Mumbai: A Maharashtra government official Wednesday alleged that pieces of chicken were found in a vegetarian dish served to him in the canteen located on the premises of the Vidhan Bhavan here.

Government officials, journalists and politicians frequent the canteen as the monsoon session of the state legislature is underway.

According to a complaint filed by Mahesh Lakhe, a special auditor with Cooperation department, with the Vidhan Bhavan Secretary, he was observing fast and ordered a vegetarian dish.

Lakhe claimed that he found a couple of pieces of chicken in the dish served to him by caterers of the canteen.

