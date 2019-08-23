All Eyes on Supreme Court as Chidambaram's Anticipatory Bail Plea Comes Up for Hearing | LIVE

Event Highlights Delhi HC Judge Who Prosecuted Chidambaram Retires



A Delhi court Thursday allowed CBI the

Delhi HC Judge Who Prosecuted Chidambaram Retires | Justice Sunil Gaur, who paved the way for former finance minister and senior Congress leader P Chidambaram's arrest in the INX Media case by dismissing his anticipatory bail plea, retired as a Delhi High Court judge on Thursday. He had also passed an order clearing the decks for prosecution of top Congress leaders, including Sonia and Rahul Gandhi, in the National Herald case. Justice Gaur was elevated to the high court in April 2008. He was designated as a permanent judge on April 11, 2012. Aug 23, 2019 8:08 am (IST) On 20th August, the High Court had dismissed the anticipatory bail pleas of P Chidambaram. It also declines his request to stay the order for three days to enable him to move an appeal in the Supreme Court. Chidambaram had filed an appeal against HC judgement in the SC on Wednesday. His lawyers try to get the matter listed for hearing on the same day. However, SC refuses urgent listing and the matter is listed for hearing on August 23. The CBI arrests the Congress leader at night. Aug 23, 2019 8:06 am (IST) P Chidambaram had moved to Delhi High Court seeking anticipatory bail in the corruption case lodged by the CBI on May 2018. Chidambaram had moved the High Court for an anticipatory bail in the money laundering case lodged by the ED. in July 2018. Finally, the court had granted him interim protection from arrest in both the cases on 25th July 2018. Aug 23, 2019 8:02 am (IST) CBI had arrested son of former finance minister P Chidambaram, Karti Chidambaram, from Chennai airport on Feb 16, 2018, in the INX Media case alleging irregularities in Foreign Investment Promotion Board (FIPB) clearance to the group for receiving overseas funds of Rs 305 crore in 2007. Aug 23, 2019 8:00 am (IST) Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi on Thursday said the Congress should not worry about the arrest of P Chidambaram if he had committed no wrong and asserted that the law will take its own course. "The matter is sub-judice. Why is the Congress afraid? If he has committed no wrong, there is nothing to worry about. Law will take its own course," said the Union Minister. Aug 23, 2019 7:59 am (IST) BJP vice president Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Thursday said there was no political vendetta behind the action against former Union minister P Chidambaram,

who has been arrested in connection with the INX Media alleged corruption case in New Delhi. Aug 23, 2019 7:57 am (IST) Former finance minister, who was arrested on Wednesday after day-long high drama and spent a quiet night at the agency guest house in suite number 5 on the ground floor of its headquarters, was produced in the special court which "justified" CBI's demand for his custodial interrogation. Aug 23, 2019 7:56 am (IST) Congress leader and former finance minister P Chidambaram was sent to four-day CBI custody by a Delhi court on Thursday which said his custodial interrogation was justified in the INX Media case as the allegations against him are "serious in nature" and an "in depth investigation is required".

Congress leader P Chidambaram exits the CBI special court after the hearing on Thursday. (PTI)



His plea would be heard in the apex court by a bench comprising Justices R Banumathi and AS Bopanna.



On Wednesday, Registrar (Judicial) of the apex court had informed Chidambaram's lawyers that Chief Justice of India (CJI) Ranjan Gogoi has listed the matter for hearing on Friday.



Chidambaram, who was home minister and finance minister in the UPA government from 2004-2014, had sought a stay on the Delhi High Court's August 20 judgement which had dismissed his anticipatory bail plea, paving the way for his arrest in cases related to the INX Media scam.

The cases have been lodged by the CBI and the Enforcement Directorate (ED).



Repeated attempts were made by his lawyers Wednesday for seeking urgent hearing on Chidambaram's plea the same day itself, but the CJI decided that the case will be heard on Friday.



Solicitor General Tushar Mehta had opposed the plea of Chidambaram for hearing the matter on oral mentioning saying that the papers are not with him.Chidambaram had suffered a major setback on August 20 when the high court dismissed his anticipatory bail in the INX Media case describing him as the "kingpin", and paved the way for the investigating agencies, CBI and ED, to arrest him.